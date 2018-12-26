The Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OAPEC) held its 101st meeting in Kuwait on December 23.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that the OPEC and other oil producing allies will do whatever is needed to 'balance' the markets next year following its decision to cut down the oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

“What if the 1.2 million barrels of cuts are not enough? I am telling you that if it is not, we will meet and see what is enough and we will do it,” Mazrouei said.

"The plan (to cut oil production) is well studied but if it does not work, we always have the power in OPEC to call for an extraordinary meeting,” he added.

On December 7, the OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed to cut oil production by more than the market had expected despite pressure exerted by the US President Donald Trump to reduce the price of crude exports.

According to the agreement, the OPEC will cut oil production by 0.8 million barrel per day while non-OPEC allies will cut the supply by 0.4 million.

Mithat Rende, Turkey's former ambassador to Qatar, spoke to TRT World to explain why the Arab OPEC members are resisting US president Donald Trump's policy of decreasing the oil prices.

As a result Trump's policy, Rende said Saudi Arabia and the UAE have faced budget deficits. From 2014 onward, the oil prices went down from $ 110 to 35 per oil barrel.

Saudi Arabia had made its budget calculation on the basis of $70-73 per barrel. As the country lost a major chunk of revenue, Riyadh postponed many of its infrastructure projects.

“Because of Saudi Arabia’s lack of economic diversification, the country’s economy hugely relies on petroleum export,” Rende said. "Oil export constitutes 80 percent of the total income of Saudi Arabia."

The UAE experienced similar struggles due to low oil price, even though it's economy is slightly diverse and driven by the mix of commerce, tourism and oil revenue.

Rende emphasised that Qatar siege by Saudi-led Arab countries also hurt the UAE's economy because of Qatari businessmen delaying major investments in the country.

The US President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-facto leader, this summer to raise oil production to compensate for lower crude exports from Iran after sanctions and to ensure no spike in oil prices before midterm elections.