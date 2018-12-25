BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case
Tokyo District Court says Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, will be released on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail.
Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case
This picture taken on December 21, 2018 shows pedestrians looking at a television news program featuring former former Nissan representative director Greg Kelly in Tokyo. / AFP Archive
December 25, 2018

A Japanese court has approved a bail request for Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo District Court said Tuesday that the American Kelly will be released on $635,600 (70 million yen) bail. His release could come before the end of the day.

Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million (5 billion yen) in 2011-2015.

Recommended

Kelly's Japanese lawyer sought bail after the court dismissed prosecutors' request for more detention.

Charges for their underreporting allegation in more recent years are pending.

Ghosn, also facing breach of trust allegations, would be detained at least until January 1.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff