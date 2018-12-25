A Japanese court has approved a bail request for Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo District Court said Tuesday that the American Kelly will be released on $635,600 (70 million yen) bail. His release could come before the end of the day.

Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million (5 billion yen) in 2011-2015.