Protests in Tunisia after journalist sets himself on fire
Journalist Abderrak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in the struggling provincial city of Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt.
The latest incident is reminiscent of the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouaziz eight years ago, which sparked uprisings that toppled autocrats in the region. / AP Archive
December 25, 2018

The death of a Tunisian journalist who set himself on fire to protest economic problems in the North African nation has prompted a protest that led to clashes with police.

Journalist Abderrak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in the struggling provincial city of Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt. He expressed frustration at unemployment and unfulfilled promises of Tunisia's 2011 Arab uprising.

Authorities said Zorgui died of his injuries Monday soon after being taken to the hospital.

His actions prompted a protest Monday night in Kasserine that degenerated into violence, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked roads and threw stones. Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag said Tuesday that several people were injured and several arrested.

Another protest is planned Tuesday in Tunis, the capital.

