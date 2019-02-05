WORLD
1 MIN READ
In South Korea, young and old differ over Korean reunification
Young people in South Korea have increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards the North while the older generation longs for peace.
In South Korea, young and old differ over Korean reunification
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea on April 27, 2018. / Reuters
February 5, 2019

Many older South Koreans hope to see a unified Korea.

But not everyone feels as personally attached to that cause. 

South Korea's younger generation has increasingly adopted an apathetic attitude towards North Korea. 

Recommended

"I don't really feel a connection to North Korea. I know there are some defectors, but not in my family. And I don't really have friends who are from North Korea so I don't really feel like I have some special connection with them," Oh Sun-yun, an English teacher form South, says. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from South Korea.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500