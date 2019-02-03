Egyptian opponents have launched an online campaign to reject proposed amendments to the country's constitution.

The move came shortly after the largest bloc in parliament, Support Egypt Coalition which holds 317 seats in the 596-member assembly, said it will ask parliament to amend the constitution.

According to local media, the proposed constitutional amendments include increasing the presidential term from four to six years.

Opponents use social media

While opponents tweeted against the proposed amendments, supporters of the Egyptian regime reiterated their support for the move to amend the charter on the ground of ensuring stability.

Several dignitaries, including former presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahi, have joined the campaign on social media to voice their opposition to any constitutional amendments.

"The black train will move this week to amend the constitution," opposition MP Haitham Hariri wrote in his Facebook page.