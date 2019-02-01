As Israel’s economic blockade of the Gaza Strip continues, with no end in sight, digital currencies such as Bitcoin have seen a surge in use.

Israel’s 12-year blockade has locked millions of people inside the territory and heavily restricted the movement of goods and people.

More than half of the households in the Gaza Strip have faced food insecurity and the public health care system has run out of life-saving equipment and medicines.

According to World Bank’s 2018 report, the Gaza economy is in “free fall” as the unemployment reaches 54 percent.

In the absence of a Palestinian national currency, most of the businesses depend on the Israeli shekel along with US dollars and Jordanian dinars. However, banks around the world refuse to deal with Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU.

A power struggle between the Hamas movement which controls Gaza and the Fatah movement which runs the government - the Palestinian National Authority- in the West Bank is adding to Gaza’s already overstretched economy.

When Hamas pushed out its rival faction Fatah from Gaza in 2007, it hired additional staff and refused to work with Fatah’s civil servants.

Today, Hamas is not able to pay the salaries of the nearly 40,000 civil servants and the Palestinian National Authority refuses to help Gaza in a power game which seeks to put pressure on the group to negotiate.

As a liquidity crisis looms in the territory and with 80 percent of the population dependent on humanitarian assistance, the United States Agency for International Development announced on Friday that it had ceased all assistance to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The combination of the conflict, blockade and the Hamas-Fatah dispute has pushed people and businesses in Gaza to adopt different coping mechanisms, such as cryptocurrencies.

Ahmed Ismail, a Gaza-based financial analyst, told coindesk.com that there are at least 20 unofficial cryptocurrency exchange offices across the Gaza Strip.