The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease on Thursday, though temperatures could still tumble to record lows in some places before the region begins to thaw out.

Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and cancelled flights and trains.

Crews in Detroit will need days to repair water mains that burst on Wednesday, and other pipes can still burst in persistent subzero temperatures.

The cold has caused at least 12 deaths since Saturday across the Midwest, according to officials and news media reports. Some died in weather-related traffic accidents, others from apparent exposure to the elements.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussein has more.

Before the worst of the cold begins to lift, the National Weather Service said Chicago could hit lows early Thursday that break the city's record of minus 32 Celsius (minus 27 Fahrenheit) set on January 20, 1985.

Some nearby isolated areas could see temperatures as low as minus 40 C (minus 40 F). That would break the Illinois record of minus 38 C (minus 36 F), set in Congerville on January 5, 1999.

Ghost town

As temperatures bounce back into the single digits on Thursday and into the comparative balmy 20s by Friday, more people were expected to return to work in Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, which resembled a ghost town after most offices told employees to stay home.

The blast of polar air that enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday closed schools and businesses and strained infrastructure with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation. The deep freeze snapped rail lines, cancelled hundreds of flights and strained utilities.

Chicago dropped to a low of around minus 30 C (minus 23 F), slightly above the city's lowest-ever reading of minus 32 C (minus 27 F) from January 1985.

Milwaukee had similar conditions. Minneapolis recorded minus 32 C (minus 27 F). Sioux Falls in South Dakota saw minus 31 C (minus 25 F).

Feels like

Wind chills reportedly made it feel like minus 45 C (minus 50 F) or worse.

Trains and buses in Chicago operated with few passengers. The hardiest commuters ventured out only after covering nearly every square inch of flesh against the extreme chill, which froze ice crystals on eyelashes and eyebrows in minutes.