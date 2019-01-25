China urges the United States to prudently and properly handle the Taiwan-related issues, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday.

Geng made the comments in response to the passage by two US warships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

He said China has closely monitored the passage from start to end and expressed its concerns to the US side.

"The Taiwan issue concerns the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations," Geng said.

"We urge the US side to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, prudently and properly handling Taiwan-related issues so as not to harm China-US relations as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he added.

"Self-ruled island"

The voyage risks further heightening tensions with China, which considers Taiwan its own and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement late on Thursday the ships were moving in a northerly direction and that their voyage was in accordance with regulations.