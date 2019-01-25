On a typical day, Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman would wake at noon and make calls while strolling under the trees in the mountains of his native Sinaloa state, where he was in hiding, a witness recently testified at the kingpin's trial.

The infamous gangster's personal life and business dealings have gone on public display since mid-November at a courthouse in New York, where Guzman faces 17 criminal counts and a possible life sentence.

US prosecutors, who say Guzman amassed a $14 billion fortune by bribery, murder and smuggling drugs, have bolstered their case by calling to the stand law enforcement officers as well as Guzman's former associates, including one who says she was his lover and another whose brother was among his top allies.

The prosecution may rest as early as Monday, turning the case over to Guzman's defense lawyers, who claim the 61-year-old whose nickname means "Shorty" had a smaller role in the Sinaloa Cartel than prosecutors claim.

Here are some of the most colorful tales from recent weeks in the courtroom:

His own words

* Guzman's voice was "sing-songy" with a "nasally undertone," said FBI agent Steven Marston. In one recorded call, Guzman tells an associate, "Don't be so harsh ... take it easy with the police." The partner responds: "You taught us to be a wolf."

* Text messages between Guzman and his wife, Emma Coronel, often turned to family matters. "Our Kiki is fearless," Guzman wrote in one, referring to one of their daughters. "I'm going to give her an AK-47 so she can hang with me."

* After Coronel said she saw a suspicious car, Guzman wrote to her, "You go ahead and lead a normal life. That's it." Later he reminds her: "Make sure you delete everything after we're done chatting."

Lovers and business

* Multiple "wives" visited Guzman when he was hiding in Sinaloa, said Alex Cifuentes, a former close partner.

* Lucero Sanchez Lopez, a former Mexican lawmaker, told jurors she once had a romantic relationship with Guzman, who sent her to buy and ship marijuana. "I didn't want for him to mistrust me because I thought he could also hurt me," she said. "I was confused about my own feelings over him. Sometimes I loved him and sometimes I didn't."

* Agustina Cabanillas, a partner of Guzman's who called him "love," set up drug deals by passing information between Guzman and others. In one message, Cabinillas called Guzman a "jerk" who was trying to spy on her. "Guess what? I'm smarter than him," she wrote.

High levels of corruption