A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria on Monday killed five members of YPG terror group accompanying US-led coalition troops, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five YPG terrorists were killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakah province.

The British-based monitor also said two American soldiers were injured in the attack.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, its propaganda agency Amaq said.