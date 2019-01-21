More than 2,500 top business people, international political leaders, celebrities and journalists meet every year at the end of January for a four-day summit in Davos, a favourite Swiss winter holiday spot - to discuss ‘the most pressing’ issues of the world.

The summit is organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF), founded in 1971 as a non-profit organisation, and costs the Forum millions of dollars to organise, mainly funded by the high membership fees levied on the attendees.

Each person invited to attend the Forum needs to pay $71,000.

What is the World Economic Forum?

The WEF’s main self-described goal is ‘improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders’. This year’s agenda is named Globalisation 4.0 Shaping a New Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As per its title, the forum this year will aim to address problems around the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ and what the WEF calls the ‘new economic global system’ with the aim‘to make everyone benefit from Globalisation 4.0’.

How this agenda shall be achieved will be discussed in more than 350 separate sessions.

Does the Summit serve its ‘purpose’

The Davos Summit is a highly criticised topic among economists, academics and NGO activists.

The Amsterdam-based Transnational Institutedescribes the Forum’s main role as a “socialising institution for the emerging global elite...promoting common ideas, and serving common interests: their own”.

In a broad study on the impact of the World Economic Forum on global issues, the US Journal of Consumer Researchsays that the Forum does not solve problems such as financial debt, poverty and global warming. Instead, it says: