President Donald Trump will meet for the second time with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February, the White House said on Friday, after a top general from Pyongyang paid a rare visit to Washington.

Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol, right-hand man to the North Korean leader, met with Trump at the White House for an unusually long 90 minutes as the countries seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility.

"The president looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date," Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement, revealing that the summit would take place "near the end of February."

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar brings more from the Washington, DC.

Renewed efforts

The latest flurry of diplomacy comes little more than a year after Trump was threatening to wipe North Korea off the map, with Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests rattling nerves in East Asia.

Kim Jong-un and Trump held a landmark first meeting in June in Singapore, where they signed a vaguely worded document, with Kim pledging to work towards the "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

But progress stalled soon afterward as Pyongyang and Washington – which stations 28,500 troops in South Korea – disagree over what that means.

TRT World spoke to National Security Consultant, Joseph Bosco, for his take on the planned summit.

Kim Yong-chol is the first North Korean dignitary in nearly two decades to spend the night in Washington, staying at a fashionable hotel a short drive from the White House.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Kim at the hotel, posing briefly for pictures near a shelf with a framed portrait of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. before a morning meeting.

Pompeo, who traveled to North Korea four times last year to seek progress, later invited the visitors to lunch at their hotel after they returned from the White House.

Trump has repeatedly voiced eagerness to see Kim Jong-un again even opining that the two are "in love" after their Singapore summit, the first meeting ever between sitting leaders from the two countries, which never formally ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tensions began to abate a year ago with the encouragement of South Korea's dovish president, Moon Jae-in.