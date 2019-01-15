The Kurds who fled Kobane in Syria to seek shelter in Turkey are fearful of returning.

The residents of Kobane, a city in Aleppo Governorate just south of the Turkish border, were initially displaced by a Daesh offensive in September 2014.

About two-thirds of the displaced Kurds are afraid to go back to Kobane, Dr Adham Shaheen, who is also from the same city, told TRT World.

It is not the Daesh they fear, but the Syrian branch of the terror outfit PKK; the YPG and their local offshoots, Shaheed said.