'Syrian Kurds in Turkey scared to return to Kobane'
One Kobane doctor says, its no longer Daesh but the Syrian offshoot of the PKK which they fear. Turkey hosts around 300,000 ethnic Kurds from across the border, Ankara has said in the past.
Kurds who fled war in Kobane, Syria pictured near the Mursitpinar border gate in Suruc in Sanliurfa province of Turkey. June 27, 2015. / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2019

The Kurds who fled Kobane in Syria to seek shelter in Turkey are fearful of returning.

The residents of Kobane, a city in Aleppo Governorate just south of the Turkish border, were initially displaced by a Daesh offensive in September 2014.

About two-thirds of the displaced Kurds are afraid to go back to Kobane, Dr Adham Shaheen, who is also from the same city, told TRT World

It is not the Daesh they fear, but the Syrian branch of the terror outfit PKK; the YPG and their local offshoots, Shaheed said. 

The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, US and the EU, is responsible for the deaths of thousands since it began its terror campaign over 30 years ago.

The doctor said these groups deal harshly with any Kurds whose views differ from theirs. 

TRT World’s Can Hasasu reports from Turkey’s Suruc at the Turkey-Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRT World
