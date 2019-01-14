A search effort has located the cockpit voice recorder of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, an Indonesian official said on Monday, in a possible boost to the accident investigation.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that the agency investigating the crash that killed 189 people had informed the ministry about the discovery.

"We got confirmation this morning from the National Transportation Safety Committee's chairman," he said.

Human remains were also discovered at the seabed location, Djamaluddin said.