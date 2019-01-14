A military cargo plane that overshot a runway, crashed and caught fire in Iran killed at least 15 people, the army said on Monday.

The plane was carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan when it crashed near the capital Tehran, an army spokesman told state TV, adding that only the flight engineer survived.

"The plane had 16 passengers, 14 of whom were the army crew and two were civilians; 15 were martyred," spokesman Amir Taghikhani said. "One, the flight engineer, was injured and is currently in hospital."

"A (Boeing) cargo 707 plane carrying meat took off from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and had an emergency landing at Fath airport this morning," the army said in a statement on its website.

Fath airport is in Alborz province, just northwest of Tehran.

Several bodies found

"It exited the runway during the landing and caught fire after hitting the wall at the end of the runway," the army statement said.

Fire immediately engulfed the aircraft after it skidded off a runway and crashed into a wall separating the airfield from a residential neighbourhood.

Images carried by Iran's state-run media showed the burned-out tail of the plane sticking out, surrounded by charred homes.