US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday talks between the US military and its Turkish counterparts on YPG/PKK and Syria will continue next week, in the hopes of producing results both countries accept.

Bolton had suggested on Tuesday that protecting Washington's YPG/PKK allies would be a pre-condition of the US withdrawal troops from Syria, which began earlier on Friday. That drew a rebuke from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called his comments "a serious mistake."

"What we’re still pursuing in these military-to-military conversations are assurances and protocols and procedures so that everybody feels comfortable with how this is going to happen. And we’re hoping those discussions, which will continue next week, will produce results that are acceptable on both sides," he said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, according to a transcript.

TRT World'sAhmed Bedier has more.

The US-led coalition against Daesh began the process of withdrawing from Syria on Friday, making good on Trump's announcement that he had decided to remove 2,000 US troops. Trump's decision surprised allies that have joined Washington in the battle against Daesh.