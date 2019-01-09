Both leaders from the populist right-wing coalition, Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, leader of the party Lega Nord, threw their weight behind the Yellow Vest movement on Monday.

The coalition allies share a deep distrust of the EU, globalisation and the Italian establishment - and together command more than 60 percent of parliament.

"Yellow vests, do not give up!" Di Maio wrote in a post on his party’s blog.

In a call for more direct voter participation, the deputy PM added: “In France, as in Italy, politics has become deaf to the needs of citizens who have been kept out of the most important decisions affecting the people.”

The Five Star Movement, formed in 2009, as a protest against the perceived failures of the central government, which included spiralling unemployment, economic stagnation, widening inequality and EU-imposed austerity measures.

De Maio implored the Yellow Vest movement to ignore the French elite speaking down to them.

“At the beginning, we had to endure the teasing of old politicians and the fierce media attacks,” he said.

However, he added: “The Five Star Movement, less than four years after its birth, despite the insults and sneers, has entered Parliament and after less than nine years today we are in government and those who teased us today disappeared from the political scene”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Salvini, gave his backing to the Yellow Vest movement as early as November last year.

Macron has been a strong critic of the Salvini and De Maio-led government in Rome, and the Italian government has used to the opportunity to take advantage of Paris’s woes.