Yemenis are returning to the port city of Hudaida in large numbers despite ongoing fighting there in breach of a United Nations peace deal, humanitarians in the war-ravaged country told TRT World.

Suze van Meegen, an aid worker with the Norwegian Refugee Council, based in the capital, Sanaa, said civilians were being driven back by cold nighttime temperatures in the elevated areas outside Hudaida and faith in last month’s UN-brokered peace deal.

“Huge numbers of civilians have been going back to Hudaida, and it’s fairly early for this to be taking place,” van Meegen, a protection and advocacy adviser, told TRT World.

“People feel inclined to go back early because they don’t feel warm. We’re surprised at the number of people going back, and at the mood of optimism of the people that the agreement will hold in Hudaida.”

Skirmishes between rebel Houthi forces and those linked to the Saudi-backed government continue in the strategic Red Sea port city despite a ceasefire agreement reached in Stockholm on December 13.

Also, the Houthis are not withdrawing their forces from the city ahead of the UN Security Council’s 21-day redeployment deadline, which expires on Tuesday, with both sides rowing over the terms of the agreement.

“There is talk of this redeployment but, while this is ongoing, there are also reinforcements being sent in. So both parties to the conflict are upholding the spirit of the agreement but also preparing themselves in anticipation of the other party breaking it,” said van Meegen.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths visited Sanaa and Hudaida over the weekend in an effort to make the Stockholm agreement stick and to encourage the Houthis to hand over control of the ports of Hudaida, Saleef and Ras Isa.

On Monday, he headed to Riyadh for talks with Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric described reports of “some people” returning to Hudaida and said that Griffiths was “neck deep” in talks with the warring parties to ensure the city is safe for civilians.

“We very much hope that all the parties involved will respect the agreement and obviously Mr Griffiths’ stay in Yemen and now his trip to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with President Hadi, is a big part of reinforcing the work that was done in Stockholm,” Dujarric told TRT World.