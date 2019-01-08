A former NBA star on Monday slammed a Turkish-born basketball player’s claim that “fears of being assassinated by Turkey” were keeping him from traveling abroad, calling it part of a "political smear campaign" by the player, who has publicly aligned himself with the FETO terror group.

“It is obvious that this person’s remarks are irrational and distort the truth,” Hidayet Turkoglu, who played 15 years for the NBA and heads the Turkish Basketball Federation, wrote on Twitter.

“I received with concern the news about the delusions targeting the Republic of Turkey of Enes Kanter, who pledged loyalty to the ringleader of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and his statement that he would miss the game in London due to fears of being assassinated by Turkey,” added Turkoglu.

“We know that he has not been able to travel to many countries due to visa issues since 2017. In other words, Kanter cannot enter the UK, not because of fears for life as he claims but due to passport and visa issues. This being the long-known truth, he is trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks,” he said.