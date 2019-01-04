Lagos –– In October 2018 at the Ake Festival, TJ Benson was an invited guest and moderated two panel discussions centered around filmmaking. At the time, the twenty-seven year old Benson was waiting the release of his debut book - We won’t fade into darkness. Benson’s work exploring themes of speculative universes got him invited as a guest to the festival.

But in 2016 when East Africa's leading novelist Ngugi wa Thiong'o was a guest at the Ake Book and Arts Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria, then twenty-five year old writer and photographer TJ Benson was a visitor. At the time, Benson was a burgeoning writer with some of his stories in literary journals and anthologies in Nigeria. For Benson, wa Thiong’o represented excellence in storytelling and according to him, his conversation with festival founder and writer Lola Shoneyin was the highlight of the festival for him. In his interview at the festival, wa Thiong'o's conversation centered around language in the continent and of literature in the African continent.

Benson is one of the new crop of Nigerian and African writers that are described as non-conforming to the ‘Western’ idea of Africa through stories that are heavily laced with conflict, colonial struggles, identity crisis and poverty. While those stories still exist and are still relevant, they shouldn’t exist as the only lens for the whole African continent and experience.

Writer Helon Habila offered a scathing review of We Need New Names by NoViolet Bulawayo by asking “whether this new writing is a fair representation of the existential realities of Africa, or if it is just a "Caine-prize aesthetic" that has emerged in a vacuum created by the judges and the publishers and agents over the years, and which has begun to perpetuate itself.”

Bulawayo’s book was an extension of her Caine prize-winning short story about a Zimbabwean girl coming of age in the US - Hitting Budapest. But thanks to literary magazines going digital as well as the democratization of internet access in the continent, more African writers are telling the stories of their world without the pressure of representing the continent while performing stories that a Western audience will want.

To Fope Ojo, the co-founder of literary magazine Arts and Africa, African art and literature has been bogged down with the desperate responsibility of representing an idea of Africa - the Africa of colonialism and its aftermath. But Africa right now is seeing a rise in revolutionary writers and artists.

“Writers now are not afraid to point the mirror inwards and this shows with how art and literature coming from this continent is intensely focused on self. Benson’s debut book, a collection of short stories - We won't fade into darkness interrogates the 'Nigerian' identity and what its future would look like based on some current realities. In a lot of ways, it’s a critique of self and how Benson is able to understand the Nigeria around him. But more importantly, it exists in a new genre - Afrofuturism - a theme pioneered by Ake festival guest and professor Nnedi Okorafor.

For Adetoun Alamutu, a MSc candidate of English literature believes that the new crop of writers and stories represent the profound nature of new African literature. Her favourite new book is Stay with me by Ayobami Adebayo. Set in Nigeria, Stay with me is the story of a woman who’s unable to have children in her marriage discovers that her husband might be have been sterile and is then tricked into cheating with her brother-in-law. But for Alamutu, the quality and texture of the language is what makes the book special. “The language was a direct transfer of Yoruba into English. It wasn't an attempt, the nuances and proverbs, the description were delivered deliberately in Yoruba.”