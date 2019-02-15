A Turkish entrepreneur has been breeding hundreds of scorpions in the basement of his house for anti-venom production.

Ali Yilmaz, 48, said that he started breeding 150 scorpions in southeastern Sanliurfa province after getting a permit from the Directorate General for Nature Conservation and National Parks in 2015.

Yilmaz is now breeding 500 Arabian fat-tailed scorpions (Androctonus Crassicauda) — a dangerous species usually found in North Africa and the Middle East.

He sends them to a farm in the central province of Eskisehir where a special kind of plant produces anti-venom.

“The plant in Eskisehir extracts the venom from these animals that I send for anti-venom production. These type of farms only exist in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey,” Yilmaz said.