In recent years, we have seen an unprecedented amount of free bags (single-use plastic bag) being used in people’s day to day lives. This then changed with the introduction of a compulsory 5 pence charge for shoppers in the UK. Turkey recently followed suit by charging 25 kurus, provoking a trend of outraged shoppers globally.

We have seen the positive impact that these small actions in legislation can make. England’s plastic bag usage has dropped 85 percent since the charge was introduced in 2016, and within six months the figure dropped from 7 billion bags, handed out by the top 7 supermarkets in a year, to 500m in the first six months of the charge. Governments have enforced this action all over the world over the past two decades. The European Union also recently voted to ban all single-use plastics by 2021.

In the continent of Africa, more than 15 countries have banned plastic bags or charged a tax. China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan also have bans or taxes placed on the plastic bag.

Developing countries are often the first to implement climate mitigation and prevention strategies due to the immediate risk they face from climate change. Plastic bags are not biodegradable and are a threat to wildlife and can last up to 500 years, leaving toxins that pollute the earth. They also damage agricultural land when left to degrade in landfill sites.

In 2002, Bangladesh became the first country in the world to ban plastic bagsaltogether, due to its effect on local drainage systems during floods.

Most individuals cannot identify the reasons behind the ban aside from explanations such as ‘it is better for the environment’. This is symbolic of a broader issue regarding climate change and how it is understood by the public.The topic is incredibly politicised, often only understood through extreme statements.

The rhetoric of environmental activists who campaign for removing all meat and dairy consumption to 100 ways to ‘green up’ your workspace or home feeds merely into a society where individuals have become the consumer.

This shifts the focus to individual action as opposed to lobbying governments against fossil fuel companies who counteract individual efforts every day. More than half of all global industrial emissions since 1988 can be traced to 25 corporate and state-owned entities. These entities have the potential to influence politicians through lobbies; all the while we become distracted with the small changes we can implement to reduce the impact of global warming.

In the case of the US, the climate is inseparable from the oil and gas lobby.The US is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gasses which contribute to climate change. President Donald Trump’s recent denial of climate change referring to it as ‘a hoax’ makes it is difficult to imagine a world that is willing to move away from its reliance on fossil fuels.