WORLD
1 MIN READ
Plastic a thorn in South Korea's side as waste problem piles up
Ever since China banned imports of almost all recycled waste, piles of trash have begun appearing around big cities in South Korea.
Plastic a thorn in South Korea's side as waste problem piles up
South Korea's heavy reliance on plastic threatens to become unmanageable. / TRTWorld
February 24, 2019

South Korea has a waste problem.

The country used to export its recycled waste: it exported nearly 200,000 tonnes of plastics in 2017, about two-thirds of which went to China.

But since China banned imports of almost all recycled waste, piles of trash have begun to accumulate in cities such as Hwaseong.

Recommended

In order to combat the problem, the government has banned disposable plastic bags in supermarkets and single-use cups in cafes and fast food chains.

TRT World's Bruce Harrison has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth