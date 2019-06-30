US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jon-un shook hands across the border at the Korean Demilitarised Zone on Sunday, in an historic photo-op as Trump seeks to make a legacy-defining nuclear deal with the North.

Trump called it "a historic moment" and said he "would invite" Kim to White House.

"I would invite him right now, to the White House," Trump said as the pair met for the third time after summits in Singapore last year and a second meeting Hanoi in February that collapsed without an agreement.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

'Wonderful' relationship

Kim said his "wonderful" relationship with Trump would enable the two longtime enemies to get over obstructions, with their nuclear talks at a stalemate.

"I am convinced our relationship will enable us to overcome barriers standing in the way," said Kim, adding as the two leaders held talks in the Demilitarized Zone that their close ties enabled a meeting to happen "just overnight".

Trump becomes the first US leader to enter North Korean territory after meeting with Kim at the DMZ.

Earlier, Trump departed Seoul aboard the Marine One presidential helicopter shortly after South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that Kim had accepted Trump's invitation to meet at the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Trump's brief crossing into North Korean territory marked the latest milestone in two years of roller-coaster diplomacy between the two nations, as personal taunts of "little rocket man" and threats to destroy the other have been ushered out by on-again, off-again talks, professions of love and flowery letters.

TRT World spoke to Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold for his take on the third Trump-Kim meeting.

'Proud to step over the line'

"I was proud to step over the line," Trump told Kim as they met in a building known as "Freedom House" on the South Korean side of the village. "It is a great day for the world."