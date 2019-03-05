The US has decided to exclude Turkey and India from its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), which allows smaller economies to sell some of their goods in developed markets by paying very little or no import duty.

Washington says Turkey’s economy is much more developed than when the system was first introduced in the 1970s. But Turkey criticised the decision with its trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan saying the move had violated a "mutual objective of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $75 billion".

India has been targeted because it has shut its market to many American products.

GSP, which the European Union also offers, has helped lift developing countries such as Bangladesh and India. Duty-free access makes products cheaper and helps manufacturers from such countries by giving them access to customers in wealthy nations.

The removal of GSP status, which comes after a review process was started last year, will make it difficult for the affected Turkish and Indian exporters to sell their products at competitive prices.

Its implementation can take two months.

US President Donald Trump has taken multiple steps to cut his country’s trade deficit with rest of the world and promised to bring home manufacturing jobs.

The timing of the announcement has raised some eyebrows as Turkey and India prepare for elections in a few weeks.

Turkey and India won’t face any significant financial backlash because of this measure as they have both diversified their production base over the years, making products and services that do not benefit from duty-free access to the US.

Overall, Turkey won’t face any major blowback.

Turkey’s total exports in 2018 were $168 billion and only $8.3 billion went to the US, according to Turkstat. That is 4.9 percent of its total exports.

Out of this, a very small part is exported to the US under the GSP programme. In 2017 that was around $1.66 billion.