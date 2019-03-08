There are two types of soundscapes in Pakistan — the one you hear before you learn how to curse in Urdu, and the one after.

Once you know what the words mean, it’s like someone has finally turned the volume up; in the streets, schools, with your friends and your elders caught in unguarded moments.

You realise everything from brotherly love, toxic masculinity and anger to frustration, humour and even affection is expressed in expletives prefixed with the Urdu words for mother and sister: 'maa' or 'behn'.

Female identities and the anatomy are used daily to insult and provoke, to reduce women from a sum to parts. Just drop any iteration of the Urdu words for mother or sister and it’s an insult but not in Garam Anday’s punk single Maa behn ka danda.

Which is why the song and video are worth queuing up on your playlist in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, whether you participate in any of the day’s events or not.

While working Pakistani women have been organising on March 8 for years, those considered privileged, apolitical and apathetic have also joined in since 2018, grappling with many of the same suffocating patriarchal dynamics seen in the grungy punk song video.

(Spoiler alert, the patriarchy gets a hilarious whopping and women reclaim the public sphere in the video).

Garam Anday is Areeb Kishwar Usmani on vocals and guitar and Anam Abbas on vocals. The two young women met by chance in Karachi in 2017 and eventually Usmani, 23, ended up singing on Abbas’ YouTube series, Ladies Only.

“A group of women, friends and feminists would get together in my tiny apartment and for hours we would generate ridiculous lyrics, fantasize about scenes for music videos laugh and unleash our angst while Areeb riffed on her guitar,” Abbas, 33, said in a series of conversations with Garam Anday over email and WhatsApp with TRT World.

“The band that was to be, created a space of behenchara [sisterhood] and radical imaginings and catharsis which gradually morphed into actual music!”

The song has the undeniable markings of foot-thumping punk and grunge forever iconised by the Converse in the opening scene of Smells like teen spirit.

“Having listened to some of their influences and what I understood of the punk movement, we decided to keep it simple and true to the philosophy of the movement. Distorted guitars, grungy bass and angry drums were what the song needed, to keep the emotion true and raw,” Haniya Aslam, who produced the track, said.

Aslam, who packs an arsenal of musical skills, took the song on after she moved back from Toronto in 2017 where she was performing and focusing on various aspects of sound production, design and engineering.

“I loved the concept behind the band, and when I heard demos of their songs I was sold. Coming back from Canada, I’m very conscious of how important it is to be proactive about nurturing your industry,” Aslam said, “As a woman, I also want to make sure I help other female musicians and audio technicians as much as I can.”

The video features parallel sketches each depicting “all pretty humdrum run of the mill South Asian experiences", which of course are steeped in sexism and harassment of women. From being eyeballed on the streets while reading a book, to your brother being given the choicest and biggest cuts of meat at the dining table, the norm for women in Pakistan is 'men first'.

“A lot of the scenarios were supposed to show women reclaiming public spaces and we were actually doing that while filming the video. We drew huge crowds of jeering onlookers while we were filming and that initially made me nervous,

“But a friend told me that I should consider this as a dialogue that we’re all engaging in,” she wrote.

“...I love to mix humour with rage and that was a mood I have kept with, keeping many of the visuals campy and mixing angst with our flex,” Abbas said.

“The video allows us to play out revenge fantasies but also in this moment most importantly it expresses in no unclear terms our absolute intolerance of so-called mullahs who are spreading fitna (incitement) in our communities and the spineless institutions that allow these devils to play free.”

The song has, of course, triggered a reaction, as most expressions of female emancipation tend to; “We still get called the Illuminati and chased down with #notallmen,” said Abbas.

‘Men only’

The problem goes back to the male-dominated public space, where even simple expressions of equality land women in trouble.

One poster at the first Aurat (woman) March organised in Karachi last year telling men in big bold text to “heat your own food” provoked male outrage.

And once again, simply pointing out entrenched sexism left male — and some female — keyboard warriors flummoxed. After all, how could forcing women to be the main undertakers of uncompensated household work be an actual problem?

The “heat your own food” poster served as a reminder of the millions of women entrenched in servitude at home, often physically abused and even killed for serving cold food to the man of the house.

“It is almost a taboo; ‘how can a man work in a kitchen, the kitchen is where women belong’. Changing language means you will reclaim these spaces,” Nighat Dad, Digital Rights Foundation Executive Director, said from Lahore.

“There are several issues the organisers of the Women’s Day march are thinking of talking about, like ‘why is honour linked to women’s bodies?'"