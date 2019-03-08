Armenian Orthodox Patriarch in Turkey Mesrob Mutafyan died on Friday at the Yedikule Holy Savior Armenian Hospital in Istanbul after a long battle with illness.

Mesrob II had been receiving treatment at the Yedikule Holy Savior Armenian Hospital in Istanbul since his diagnosis.

The top religious leader of Christian Armenians in Turkey was the 84th patriarch of Turkey's Armenian Orthodox community and succeeded Karekin II in 1998.