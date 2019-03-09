At least 15 men have died following a shooting at a nightclub in central Mexico, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Another four people, three men and a woman, suffered injuries, public prosecutor's office spokesman Juan Jose Martinez told AFP news agency by telephone.

The nightclub lies in Guanajuato state, where authorities have launched an operation against criminal gangs involved in fuel theft.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday as several heavily armed men opened fire at the La Playa nightclub in Salamanca before making off in a vehicle, the spokesman said.

The four injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

So far, none of the victims have been identified.

TRT World spoke to Valeria Leon Cavagna who is following the updates from Mexico City.