Pakistan on Sunday condemned a drone attack by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi Arabia's Abha city.

The statement by the Pakistani foreign office commended Riyadh's forces for intercepting and destroying the drone before it could cause any serious damage.

But this time around politicians from major parties, including the governing coalition and opposition, have backed the foreign office’s condemnation of the Houthi attack for the first time.

Pakistan’s foreign office has routinely condemned Houthi strikes targeting Saudi cities, regardless of which political party held power, however, politicians have strived to remain neutral in the regional dispute and ensuing war.

The conflict in Yemen dates back to 2014, when tens of thousands Yemenis took to the streets of the capital Sanaa, calling on the government to resign following a decision to cut fuel subsidies.

Taking advantage of the unrest, Iran-aligned Houthis toppled President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi as they advanced to Sanaa from their stronghold Sadaa.

Pakistan’s parliament decided in April 2015 that Islamabad would stay neutral in the Yemen crisis, a month after a Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict conducting airstrikes against the Houthi rebels.

The Saudi intervention and partial blockade have resulted in what the United Nations calls the world's worst man-made humanitarian disaster in a country that was already struggling with years of instability and where almost half of its population was living below the poverty line.

The resulting conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the already impoverished country to the brink of famine.

While Islamabad’s condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian territory has remained consistent, Pakistani politicians have all along emphasised the country’s neutrality and sought a mediating role between the warring parties.

The latest statement from political leaders condemning the attack comes on the heels of a recent statement from Iran, echoing Pakistan’s arch-rival India.

In it, Iran asks Islamabad to take action against Al Qaeda-linked militant groups following a deadly suicide bombing that killed 27 elite Revolutionary Guards near the Pakistan-Iran border earlier this year.

Iran’s statements blaming Pakistan for the attack came a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Islamabad and amid recent Indo-Pakistan tensions, resulting from another deadly suicide bombing carried out by a local man in disputed India-administered Kashmir, which killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.