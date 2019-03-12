As the American invasion of Afghanistan continues into its 18th year, more failures of the so-called "War on Terror" start to reveal themselves. One of the biggest bombshells might be that the Taliban's 'Supreme leader' Mullah Mohammad Omar might have lived smack in front of his American enemies for years, completely unnoticed.

According to new research by Dutch journalist and researcher Bette Dam, Omar spent the last years of his life in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province – just a few miles away from a US military base.

As the report says, Omar lived in Zabul in the house of a man called Abdul Samad Ustaz who used to be the driver of Jabbar Omari, the Taliban leader's longtime bodyguard. According to Jabbari, who was interviewed by Dam, Omar started to live ascetically and in isolation shortly after the US-led invasion began.

While other Taliban members took over the operational leadership, Omar lived in a hidden room and recited verses of the Holy Quran with the help of an old Nokia mobile phone. Omari stated that although locals suspected that a high-ranking Taliban leader was hiding in Ustaz' house, nobody including his family members knew that it was Mullah Omar himself. American troops once raided the home but they could not find the hidden room where Omar used to live.

Dam's research was published as a part of her new book 'Searching For An Enemy'. Some parts of her work were released as a report called “The Secret Life of Mullah Omar” by the newly founded Zomia Center, an American think tank that is “dedicated to the rigorous study of non-state spaces for scholarly and humanitarian pursuits.”

However, although the report made international headlines, it was not groundbreaking. For years, some Afghan analysts and Taliban insiders claimed that Mullah Omar lived and died in Afghanistan and not, as some claimed, in any other country.

Afghanistan and the US regularly claimed that the Taliban supreme leader left Afghanistan after the US-led invasion and took sanctuary in neighbouring Pakistan thanks to the help of its notorious intelligence service, the ISI. For that reason, some of the reactions towards Dam's work are less than surprising.

Amrullah Saleh, a current vice-presidential candidate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former chief of the Afghan intelligence service NDS, described the report as a “manipulative piece of propaganda” and claimed to have “piles of hard evidence which shows that he [Omar] never stepped into Afghanistan after escaping to Pakistan.”

But while Dam has shared her work in detail with the public, Saleh hasn't offered anything that would support his allegations.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani was unhappy with the report.