March 14, 2019

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday F-35 fighter jets from the US are expected to be delivered in November. 

"Despite some statements, the process of procuring F-35 jets is working fine. Our pilots and maintenance team continue training in the US," Akar told reporters. 

"We expect delivery of F-35s in November to Turkey's eastern Malatya province. Infrastructure preparations in Malatya have been completed." 

Ankara is planning to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets from US company Lockheed Martin pending congressional approval, and its pilots are currently training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Turkish firms also supply the F-35 program with key components, including airframe structures and assemblies, and the centre fuselages. 

