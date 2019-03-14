Turkey said on Thursday that Interpol had issued red notices – asking police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition – for 20 people regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The justice ministry said it had requested red notices for 18 people on November 15 and for two more on December 21. They were issued on March 1.

Interpol was not immediately available for comment.

TRT World'sYusuf Erim explains why Ankara has been pushing Saudi officials for more transparency in the Khashoggi killing.

Notices issued for top officials

Notices were reportedly issued for Ahmed al Asiri, the former deputy intelligence chief, and Saud al Qahtani, an advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.