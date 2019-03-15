1. On December 15, 2010, two suicide bombers from Sunni extremist group Jundullah blew themselves up outside a mosque in southeastern Iran, killing six Revolutionary Guard commanders.

2. On January 30, 2015, another Jundullah suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque in the Pakistani town of Shikarpur and killed 71 people.

3. On March 20, 2015, 137 worshippers were killed when Daesh suicide bombers attacked two mosques in Yemen's capital city, Sanaa.

4. On September 24, 2015, as much of the world celebrated Eid al Adha, 25 worshippers were killed by a suicide bomber who struck a mosque in rebel-held Sanaa.

5. On November 12, 2016, a Daesh suicide bomber killed over 50 people at the shrine of Shah Noorani in Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

6. On January 29, 2017, 28-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, who espoused far-right views and studied at a Canadian university, opened fire on worshippers in a Quebec City mosque, killing at least six men.