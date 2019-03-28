Mosque attacks remembrance service held in Christchurch

A national remembrance service for victims of the New Zealand terrorist attacks was held in Christchurch on Friday with a Maori lament echoing across the South Island city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by representatives from 59 nations, including her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, at the event which drew tens of thousands of people.

In her speech, Ardern said that "violence and extremism in all its forms is not welcome here."

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more on the story.

"I'm here for solidarity. To show that we care," local Bobby Turner told AFP news agency shortly before the service began honouring 50 people killed when a white supremacist terrorist attacked two mosques on March 15.

"It was just such a horrible thing to happen. These people were just going about their business. Prayer is supposed to be about love and peace."

Officials from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation were also present in the service.

NZ PM welcomes Facebook bans on 'white nationalism'

New Zealand Prime MinisterJacinda Ardern said that she welcomed Facebook Inc's decision to ban praise, support and representation of "white nationalism" and "white separatism" on its social media platforms.

"Arguably these categories should always fall within the community guidelines of hate speech, but nevertheless it's positive the clarification has now been made in the wake of the attack in Christchurch," she said at a press conference.

Facebook's ban was a shift in policy after criticism by civil rights groups that it was failing to confront extremism.

Ardern said 59 countries will send diplomatic representatives to a national remembrance service on Friday.

Austria considers dissolving far-right group

The Austrian government is considering dissolving a far-right group after it emerged that one of its leading members received a donation in the name of the New Zealand mosque attacker, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday.

Austrian police on Monday searched the home of the head of the Identitarian Movement of Austria, Martin Sellner, and seized computers and phones after prosecutors discovered that he had received a four-figure sum from a person named Tarrant.

Brenton Tarrant – is the Australian man accused of the Christchurch terror attack.

Sellner denied involvement in the attack and claimed he had planned to inform authorities about the donation.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Austria's chancellor pledged a full and transparent investigation into any possible connections between the Alpine nation and the New Zealand shooter.

Kurz said anyone found to have committed crimes would be punished. "Furthermore (we will) examine whether the Identitarians can be dissolved," he said.

Some of Tarrant's anti-Muslim views are echoed by the Identitarian Movement.

PM Ardern visits shooter's town

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday visited Dunedin, the home city of Tarrant.

Ardern said she wanted to visit Dunedin to listen to the Muslim community's concerns.

During a visit to an Islamic childhood centre, Ardern said that international Muslim leaders and nations have been "overwhelmed" by New Zealand's response to the attack.

Tarrant is accused of the worst mass shooting in the country's history, and is next due in court on April 5.

Police probe mosque attack links

Christchurch police launched an urgent investigation on Wednesday to find out whether a man who died after an early morning stand-off with armed officers had links to the mosque attacks which killed 50 people.

Police raided the 54-year-old man's home on Tuesday night and found a cache of firearms after receiving a tip-off from the public about "suspicious behaviour."

They stopped the man in his car in the Richmond Park area, just outside central Christchurch, and began negotiations that lasted for about three hours.

Police eventually approached the vehicle and found the man critically injured with a stab wound that soon claimed his life. They did not explain how he got the wound.

They said there were no firearms in the vehicle, which was also cleared by explosives experts.

"A high priority investigation is under way to determine whether or not the deceased man posed a threat to the community," police said.

Police said they would also look for any links to the mosque attacks.

"At this time there is no evidence to suggest this person had any involvement in the attacks of March 15, however, this forms an important part of the investigation," they said.

Banning of manifesto raises free speech debate

New Zealanders are debating the limits of free speech after their chief censor banned the 74-page manifesto written and released by the man accused of slaughtering 50 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

The ban, issued Saturday, means anybody caught with the document on their computer could face up to 10 years in prison, while anyone caught sending it could face 14 years. Some say the ban goes too far and risks lending both the document and the gunman mystique.

At the same time, many local media organisations are debating whether to even name the Australian man charged with murder in the March 15 attacks, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed she would never mention him by name.

Chief Censor David Shanks said Tarrant's manifesto contains justifications for acts of tremendous cruelty like killing children and encourages acts of terrorism, even outlining specific places to target and methods to carry out attacks.

He said that in banning the document, he and his staff worried about drawing more attention to it. But in the end, he said, they decided they needed to treat it the same way as propaganda from groups like Daesh, which they have also banned.

Shanks had earlier placed a similar ban on the 17-minute livestream video the killer filmed from a camera mounted on his helmet during the shootings. He said researchers and journalists could apply for exemptions from both bans.

But while free speech advocates haven't questioned banning the graphic video, they said banning the manifesto is a step too far.

"The damage and risks are greater from suppressing these things than they are from trusting people to form their own conclusions and to see evil or madness for what it is," said Stephen Franks, a constitutional lawyer and spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition.

New Zealand attack note left at California mosque fire

A note referencing the recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand was found at the scene of a possible arson fire at a Southern California mosque, police said on Sunday.

Nobody was hurt, and members of the Islamic Center of Escondido were able to extinguish the small blaze before firefighters around 3:15 am local time, officials said.

The incident was being investigated as arson and a possible hate crime, said police in the city about 48 kilometres north of downtown San Diego.

A note was found in the parking lot referencing the shootings this month that killed 50 people at mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, police lieutenant Chris Lick said. He did not elaborate about the contents of the note.

Investigators did not release information about a suspect.

The fire caused minor damage to the building's exterior.

Thousands attend vigil in Christchurch

Thousands of people have gathered in New Zealand's Christchurch city to listen to prayers, songs and speeches at a vigil to remember the 50 people killed in a terrorist attack on two mosques.

One of those watching from a wheelchair was 21-year-old Mustafa Boztas, who was shot in the leg and liver during the March 15 attack at the Al Noor mosque.

Boztas, a Turkish citizen and New Zealand resident, says it was beautiful to see what the community had put together to show they care and that "we are all one."

Officials estimate up to 40,000 people attended the event on a sunny Sunday evening at Hagley Park.

It was held on a stage that had been set up for a concert by Canadian singer Bryan Adams, which was cancelled after the attacks.

More than $7.4M donated to help families

Around $7.4 million (over NZ$10.8 million) in public donations has been received so far to help families of the 50 people killed in New Zealand's mosque shootings, according to a pair of fund-raising websites.

A support fund on New Zealand site GiveaLittle.co.nz had received $5,689,028 from more than 91,000 donors as of Sunday, while LaunchGood.com, a global crowdfunding platform focused on Muslims, had netted $1,751,118 from over 40,000 donors.

Since then, New Zealanders have responded with an outpouring of support for the country's small Muslim community.

Ardern said last week that the country would cover the costs of burying the 50 victims as well as "repatriation costs for any family members who would like to move their loved ones away from New Zealand."

New Zealand reopens mosques that were attacked

Smelling of fresh paint, the two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch where a gunman killed 50 worshippers last week reopened their doors on Saturday, with many survivors among the first to walk in and pray for those who died.

At the Al Noor mosque, where more than 40 of the victims were killed by a suspected white supremacist, prayers resumed with armed police on site, but no graphic reminders of the mass shooting, New Zealand's worst.

Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan, who visited the Al Noor mosque, said the attack assailed human dignity.

"This is a moment of deep anguish for all of us, all of humanity," he said.

March for love

Earlier on Saturday, about 3,000 people walked through Christchurch in a "march for love" as the city seeks to heal from its tragedy.

Carrying placards with signs such as "He wanted to divide us, he only made us stronger", "Muslims welcome, racists not", and "Kia Kaha" - Maori for 'stay strong', people walked mostly in silence or softly sang a Maori hymn of peace.

"We feel like hate has brought a lot of darkness at times like this and love is the strongest cure to light the city out of that darkness," said Manaia Butler, 16, one of the student organisers of the march.

Thousands gather to observe Friday prayers

In a day without precedent, people across New Zealand observed the Muslim call to prayer on Friday as the nation reflected on the moment one week ago when 50 people were slaughtered at two mosques.

The Al Noor mosque's imam, Gamal Fouda, thanked New Zealanders for their support.

"This terrorist sought to tear our nation apart with an evil ideology. ... But, instead, we have shown that New Zealand is unbreakable," the imam said.

"We are broken-hearted but we are not broken. We are alive. We are together. We are determined to not let anyone divide us," he added, as the crowd erupted with applause.

Ardern and thousands of others congregated in leafy Hagley Park opposite the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch to observe the call to prayer at 1:30 pm (local time).

Thousands more were listening in on the radio or watching on television as the event was broadcast live.

The prayer was followed by two minutes of silence.

Assault weapons banned less than a week after massacre

New Zealand is banning the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons with almost immediate effect, Ardern said on Thursday, rapidly making good on a pledge to tighten the country's gun laws.

The move comes less than a week after a white supremacist rampaged through two mosques killing 50 people as they prayed, sparking global revulsion and national outrage.

"Every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," Ardern told a press conference.

Ardern added that high-capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks - which can make rifles fire faster - will also be outlawed.

Legislation enacting the restriction will be introduced in parliament when it meets in early April, but an interim measure means a ban on new purchases has - for practical purposes - already been enacted.

All 50 victims identified - police

New Zealand police on Thursday said that all 50 victims of last week's terror attack in Christchurch had now been identified, allowing burials to take place.