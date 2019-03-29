Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday the deal to purchase S-400 defence systems from Russia will be honoured, and that Ankara has met its obligations to be part of the US F-35 fighter aircraft programme.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after the 7th Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting in Antalya, where the minister discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

He also said Turkey had no intention of selling the S-400s to another country, and that Turkey and Russia were discussing delivery times.

The Turkish foreign minister also said the United States was making contradictory statements over the F-35 programme.

Turkey and Russia slam US decision on Golan Heights

Turkey and Russia also criticised the US decision on Golan Heights, saying it was against international law.

"We definitely do not recognise such a decision and such a signature [of US President Donald Trump] because it is against international law and UN resolutions. These are the territories of Syria," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu said the US decision did not contribute to regional peace and stability, adding, "On the contrary, it creates unrest and chaos in the region."

Lavrov, for his part, said Russia also did not recognise the decision, saying, "This is against international law.

All kinds of international law was violated and broken."