Six months after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US President Donald Trump has still done nothing to hold those responsible accountable, The Washington Postsaid Monday.

The piece, penned by Fred Ryan who is the chief executive of The Post, says it is widely believed that Khashoggi, a contributor to the newspaper, was murdered on the order of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman better know as MBS. Yet MBS as well as the coordinator of the operation, Saud al Qahtani, have enjoyed freedom from repercussions.

Last October, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he was subsequently killed. After offering a series of changing narratives to explain what happened, the Saudi government eventually admitted he had died there but blamed the operation on a botched rendition attempt.

"Now, half a year after this heinous act shocked the world, it is worth taking stock of what has been done in response — and what has not," The Post wrote.

"Mohammed bin Salman has jetted around the world, high-fiving Russian President Vladimir Putin, getting chummy with China, and rubbing elbows with other world leaders as part of a global tour to rehabilitate his reputation," it said.