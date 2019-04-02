On April 9, Israelis will vote to elect a new parliament. Benny Gantz, leading the Israel Resilience Party, and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of the Likud party, are in a close race for the country's top post.

A series of corruption probes against Netanyahu and pending decisions by Israel's attorney general on whether to follow police recommendations to indict him, however, have raised speculation he would opt to seek a public show of confidence at the ballot box.

Together with corruption allegations, the bill on national service for the ultra-Orthodox population has also created a dispute among the ruling coalition. These disputes led to an early election, seven months before the one originally scheduled for November 5 2019.

However, both rivals in the current political race have been accused of being involved in corruption.

Netanyahu faces various corruption allegations, such as favouring a telecommunications company in exchange for positive coverage for him, receiving expensive gifts and close relations with fraud suspects.

Gantz’s name has also repeatedly come up in corruption allegations. Gantz is the former chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces and founded the Israel Resilience Party in December 2018.

According to state controller Joseph Shapira, the Israel Police awarded a $13.7 million project to Fifth Dimension, a company of which Gantz was chairman of the board, despite the company’s lack of experience.

Fifth Dimension took the job without having to compete with any other company. It had also provided false information to Israel Police representatives about the company’s ability to carry out the project.

The firm serves an artificial intelligence system to public agencies.