The forced resignation of Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, marks another in a long line of departures from a chaotic White House.

Nielsen was hardly a moderate in the Trump administration or an unwilling participant in its policies. Nielsen became the public defender and torchbearer of Trump’s signature and his most controversial policies.

Her announcement on social media that she had resigned resulted in a flurry of people condemning her record of enabling the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is, amongst other things, charged with ensuring border and immigration enforcement, emergency responses to natural and manmade disasters and antiterrorism. All of these policy sectors have played a significant role in Donald Trump's policymaking since taking office.

Charlottesville and white supremacist violence

In the aftermath of the Charlottesville attack in which the white nationalist James Alex Fields rammed his car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters, leaving one dead and 20 injured, Trump famously said: “I think there is blame on both sides.”

The event marked a particularly low point in his presidency.

A year later in July 2018, Nielsen was asked about the president's comments and his response to the Charlottesville attack, to which she claimed, "it's not that one side is right, one side is wrong", adding that "anybody that is advocating violence, we need to work to mitigate."

The remarks were widely seen as an equivocation of a white supremacist.

Trump’s war on migrants

In the spring of 2018, the then Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Trump’s new ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy.

The controversial policy entailed persecuting anyone caught illegally entering the United States and soon resulted in a national and global outcry.

Nielsen in her capacity as secretary of the DHS was tasked with implementing the policy. Soon after, news emerged that DHS officers were arresting children and separating them from their parents.