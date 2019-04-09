Police fired water cannons and pepper spray at student demonstrators gathered in the capital for a seventh week on Tuesday, as Algeria's parliament named an interim leader to replace former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned last week.

The protest movement that drove Bouteflika out after two decades in power had demanded the ouster of the country's entire political hierarchy. This includes the newly-named interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, who is a key ally of Bouteflika and the leader of parliament's upper chamber.

Tuesday's student protest was timed to coincide with the parliamentary decision, and police moved within an hour of the announcement, dousing the demonstrators with tear gas and water cannons.

Police also used batons to break up the crowd of thousands on a central avenue.