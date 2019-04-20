Pakistan's foreign ministry says militants crossing over from Iran earlier this week carried out a deadly attack against its armed forces in the south-western Balochistan province.

The ministry said in a letter to the Iranian government on Saturday that the assailants came from a newly-formed Baloch separatist group, Raji Aajoi Sangar, based in Iran's adjacent Balochistan province. It urged Iran to act against the attackers who had fled back across the border.

Groups operating both within Pakistan's and Iran's Balochistan provinces, which share a long border, seek independence from both countries.

The gunmen who killed 14 members of Pakistan's security forces in the country's south-west earlier this week came from Iran to carry out the attack, officials said Saturday.

Some 20 people wearing uniforms from the paramilitary Frontier Corps stopped buses in Balochistan province, which were travelling along the coast to megacity Karachi, before gunning down the security officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had evidence the "terrorist outfits" that carried out the attack have "training and logistic camps inside Iranian areas bordering Pakistan".