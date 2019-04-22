WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea to mark summit anniversary, with or without the North
A year ago North Korea's Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared an end to the Korean War, which has spanned almost seven decades. Seoul will be marking that anniversary this week, but Pyongyang may not take part.
S Korea to mark summit anniversary, with or without the North
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, April 27, 2018. / Reuters Archive
April 22, 2019

South Korea will this week celebrate the first anniversary of a landmark summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un,  but Pyongyang may not take part, Seoul said on Monday.

The pair held their first meeting on April 27 last year in the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula amid a rapid diplomatic thaw, paving the way for a historic summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

But one year later, little progress has been made on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, with Pyongyang and Washington deadlocked since a second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February this year broke down without a deal.

Moon, who brokered the first meeting between the two mercurial leaders, has tried to salvage the diplomacy although the North has remained largely unresponsive.

Since Hanoi, the North has not attended any of the eight regular weekly meetings of the heads of their joint liaison office in Kaesong, and has not taken part in other joint projects, such as excavations in the DMZ.

Recommended

Seoul will hold a ceremony on Saturday at Panmunjom – where Moon and Kim exchanged warm smiles and brotherly hugs – the unification ministry said, but Pyongyang's attendance remained unclear.

"When we notify the North (about the event), we will provide additional details," ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min told reporters.

Moon and Kim met three times last year – including a second impromptu encounter after Trump threatened to cancel the Singapore summit just weeks before it was due.

But exchanges between Seoul and Pyongyang have significantly decreased since the failure to reach agreement in Hanoi.

Kim slammed the South in a speech to his country's rubber-stamp legislature earlier this month, saying it should not "pose as a meddlesome 'mediator' and 'facilitator'" between the US and the North.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon