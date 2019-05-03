BERLIN — The signs were ominous. If US president Donald Trump were to stick to his election pledges, there was a deep concern in Europe of a very different relationship with Washington.

When Trump began criticising German Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy and the general European foreign policy outlook towards the rest of the world, there were murmurs at the Bundestag in Berlin that the old alliance, forged in fire after the Second World War, was shaking.

Good cop-bad-cop roles were assumed: Merkel would be firm and French President Emmanuel Macron would play friend.

Dr Henning Riecke of the foreign policy think tank Deutsche Gesselschaft fur Auswartige Politik (German Society for Foreign Policy) says, "Trump was seen as unpredictable, he had been highly critical of European Union, so it was to be expected that he might be a difficult president for the Germans. But the people in the government wanted to see how his presidency develop first, and to meet the people who would be their working contacts."

Europe couldn't compete in this new ball game for long though. In Germany, matters soon got worse.

"In the first two years, there was attention on the friction between Trump and the more traditional foreign policy thinkers around him," Dr Riecke adds.

In May 2018, Trump's new ambassador, Richard Grenell, a staunch conservative, took office in Berlin. His office sat in a prime location just next to the Brandenburg Gate, symbolising the role the US played in liberating Germany from Nazi rule at the end of the Second World War.

"People in Berlin knew beforehand, that Grenell is no diplomat. He is a Trump loyalist, a person prone to seek publicity, a TV man – it was to be expected that he would not mitigate Trump's message but deliver it with full force," says Dr Riecke.

After all, 'alles war nicht in ordnung,' or in English, 'all was not in order' – and that's a major German peeve, everything has to be in order here. The nation was just recovering after the Great Migration – welcoming nearly two million people into the country, housing them, teaching them the language, and helping them integrate. That exercise nearly toppled the government, and much of that was because the country almost cracked under pressure.

They like having order here – they like it when life carries on as clockwork.

So who was this Trump crony threatening to shake up the ordnung?

Fifty-two-year-old ambassador Richard Grenell, formerly a strategic communication consultant, with a long history of working for various Republican party hawks, was also a regular contributor for the conservative Fox News outlet.

Under the Bush administration, Grenell was on the diplomatic team of four different US Ambassadors at the UN at a time when the US pursued "cowboy diplomacy," a shoot first ask questions later sort of foreign policy.

What Grenell said

Grenell wasn't going to fall far from the tree; within the first few hours of assuming office, he offended businessmen and diplomats with a tweet saying, “German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.”

Some politicians in Germany suggested Grenell needed some training in diplomacy, some even went as far as suggesting the German foreign ministry summon the American ambassador to explain his comments.

That was in May 2018, and in June, things got worse.

Grenell, while being interviewed by right-wing news outlet Brietbart, openly expressed his desire to support conservatives across Europe. His comments were described as a breach of diplomatic protocol, which required ambassadors to be politically neutral in the domestic politics of the countries where they serve.

Former leader of the Social Democrats in Germany, Martin Schulz, told an American news outlet, "What this man is doing is unheard of in international diplomacy. If a German ambassador were to say in Washington that he is there to boost the Democrats, he would have been kicked out immediately."

Grenell's interference in German political and economic affairs didn't stop there.

In November last year, he criticised Merkel's immigration policy, while unfavourably comparing her to the then recently elected Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, who was elected on a strong anti-immigration mandate. He made these comments on Fox News, which in Berlin were seen with disgust, as a call for change of government.

Then in January this year, he openly criticised the German-Russian Nordstream gas pipeline project, going as far as writing threatening letters to politicians and businesses about the possibility of them facing sanctions.

In an interview with the German newspaper Handlesblatt, while talking about European companies participating in the construction he said, they are "always in danger, because sanctions are always possible."