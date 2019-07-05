Residents of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia face a tense summer waiting for a verdict in the trial of 12 separatist political leaders in relation to their failed 2017 bid to declare independence from Spain.

The four-month trial of the 12, which was held in Spain’s Supreme Court, adjourned in June.

Nine of the defendants, including the former regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, are charged with rebellion and could face up to 25 years in prison, on top of the roughly two years some have spent in pre-trial detention.

The remaining three face lesser charges of disobedience and misuse of public funds.

All the accused deny the charges and claim that holding a nonviolent referendum in a democracy should not be a crime.

The Supreme Court does not have a deadline by which it must deliver a verdict.

“It seems they can wait forever,” Andres Martinez said while having coffee in Barcelona’s trendy Gracia neighbourhood.

Co-accusers

Residents of Catalonia, one of Spain’s strongest performing economic regions, have long complained of the Spanish national government’s use of its tax funds.

One foundation of the push for independence was Catalonia’s high tax rates, which many Catalans believed weren't reciprocated with proper funding from the state. This, along with the region’s separate language and culture, was often cited in the mainstream independence movement, until 2017.

The separatist regional government held a disputed referendum on secession that was met with a brutal crackdown by national police.

After a series of failed negotiation attempts, the Catalan government declared independence in October 2017. Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont fled to Brussels and many other politicians, including those on trial, were eventually arrested.

This coincided with a rise in the Spanish far-right, which hadn’t held political sway since the end of the fascist regime of former dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 until 1975 and brutally oppressed Spain’s minority populations, such as the Basque and Catalans.

Vox, a far-right political party from southern Spain, used the Catalan independence movement to its advantage, promising a return to national rule and championing Spanish identity.