Greek voters cast their ballots on Sunday in the country's first national election of the post-bailout era, with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party expected to be ousted by the conservative opposition.

After nearly five years in power, Greece's longest-serving crisis premier – as well as the youngest in more than a century – is battling to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation.

As a trio of new opinion polls predicted a clear victory for the conservative New Democracy party, Tsipras has vowed that he can make "the biggest comeback in modern Greek history".

"The Greek people must not only vote, they must avert a theft of their sacrifices, a great crime against future generations," the 44-year-old premier told a crowd in Athens on Friday.

But the polls have consistently forecast that New Democracy headed by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a former banker and scion of a leading Greek political family, will win an absolute majority in Sunday's legislative elections.

According to the latest polls, New Democracy is expected to gain between 151 to 165 seats in the 300-seat parliament. Syriza meanwhile is forecast to fall from 144 seats to between 70 and 82.

Tsipras called the snap election in June after losing both European and local elections to Mitsotakis' New Democracy in the space of two weeks.

Greece's next PM?

The man tipped be Greece's next prime minister is a 51-year-old Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant with controversial civil service job cuts on his resume.

Mitsotakis, who took over New Democracy three years ago, has pledged to create "better" jobs through growth, foreign investment and tax cuts and to "steamroll" obstacles to business.

Tsipras has accused – who was part of a 2012-2014 crisis government – of "disastrous" mismanagement that brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.

The Greek premier has also touted his party's track record in reducing unemployment and raising the minimum wage for the first time since 2012.

His government also rolled out a batch of last-minute tax cuts in May.