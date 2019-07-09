A few days ahead of the 155th anniversary of the Circassian genocide on May 21, I arrived in Nalchik, the capital of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, to meet Madina Saralp, a well-known fashion designer in the North Caucasus, who almost singlehandedly revived one of the remnants of Circassian folkloric heritage.

Over a cup of tea and cream cakes, Saralp told me candidly about her journey navigating traditional Circassian costumes. In the 1990s, soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union, heritage production was unfashionable and had been almost abandoned.

"Initially we worked on the adaptation of Circassian fashion to modern times. However, I am happy to say that young people today in our historical homeland are returning to the classical Circassian outfits that were popular more than 100 years ago," Saralp told TRT World.

From March 6 to May 21 1864, historians estimate that Imperial Russia killed over 400,000 Circassians, amounting to a genocide. Much of this Northern Caucasian nation was forcibly exiled and dispersed worldwide, with almost four million in the diaspora, nearly two million of whom reside in Turkey. Only 50,000 had remained in their historical homeland, today almost 400,000.

The imperial Tsarist period had long-lasting damage on Circassian culture within Russian territories and the cultural onslaught continued until the fall of Soviet Union in 1991*. In the post-Soviet era of easing restrictions, Circassians are now frantically catching up on a heritage which they were starved of for over a century. And people like Saralp are playing a crucial role in reviving their folk dress, although she's modest enough to not take any credit for rejuvenating Circassian culture through her work.

There is a difference of opinion on the Soviet period, some believe authorities divided Circassian populations between different federal republics, others like Aslan my host believe the Soviets positively contributed to the institutionalisation of Circassian culture.

"I say if I hadn’t done it, fate would’ve allowed someone else to assume that role of cultural reviver," she said.

Delegations from Circassian diaspora organisations in other countries visit Saralp every summer. "Everyone is very keen to visit our Madina Saralp Cultural Arts Centre. Last year we had a year of cultural connections with Istanbul. We also exhibited the works of Circassian Jordanian designer Zaima al Said and the Shamil Cultural Centre [which makes handmade crafts among Circassian-origin youth]," she said.