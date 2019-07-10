WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least seven civilians killed in air strike in northern Afghanistan -govt
Protests broke out on the main road of Pul e Khumri after the air strike, with demonstrators using pickup trucks to carry the remains of victims as they marched through the streets en route to burial ceremonies.
At least seven civilians killed in air strike in northern Afghanistan -govt
Afghan special forces arrive at the site of an attack in Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 5, 2019. / Reuters Archive
July 10, 2019

Afghan officials said on Tuesday seven civilians, including an infant, were killed in an air strike in the country's northern province of Baghlan.

The air strike was conducted for "the elimination of the enemy" in the KutobKhel district of the city of Pul e Khumri, the defence ministry said in a statement. A ministry team was investigating the incident, it said.

Protests broke out on the main road of Pul e Khumri after the air strike, with demonstrators using pickup trucks to carry the remains of victims as they marched through the streets en route to burial ceremonies.

The attack coincided with a joint statement by Afghan government and insurgent Taliban envoys committing the two sides to "respect and protect the dignity of people, their life and property and to minimise civilian casualties to zero".

Recommended

Baghlan provincial council member Assadullah Shahbaz said the civilians killed in the air strike were farmers and had no connection with the Taliban or other militant groups.

The US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan wound up on Tuesday the seventh round of talks h e has held with the Taliban in Qatar, after signs of progress in efforts to end the longest war the United States has ever fought.

Although peace negotiations with the Taliban have gained momentum, fighting has intensified and civilians still bear the brunt of the longstanding conflict.

According to the United Nations, 3,804 civilians - including more than 900 children - were killed and 7,000 wounded in 2018, the deadliest year for non-combatants in the conflict. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon