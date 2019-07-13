TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK claims responsibility for forest fires in Turkey's Mugla province
The PKK terror organisation claimed responsibility for setting fire to wooded land in Turkey's southwestern town of Dalaman in Mugla.
PKK claims responsibility for forest fires in Turkey's Mugla province
The fire in Mugla's Bodrum district was brought under control after 40 hours. / AA
July 13, 2019

The PKK terror organisation has claimed responsibility for forest fires in Turkey’s Aegean tourist coastal towns of Dalaman and Mugla, and for another fire on the outskirts of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, local media reported. 

The terror group claimed responsibility in a written statement published by a social media account linked to the group on Friday.

At Mugla's Dalaman district of Karacaagac, 400 hectares of woodland were set alight. Approximately 20 helicopters, 77 pumpers and 426 firefighters struggled to stop the two-day-long fire.

Recommended

Many villages in the region had to be evacuated due to the fire which also affected touristic spots.

The second fire claimed by the terror organisation took place in Istanbul's Kartal district on Thursday but was brought under control in a short time. 

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has waged a terror campaign against the Republic of Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda