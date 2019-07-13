The PKK terror organisation has claimed responsibility for forest fires in Turkey’s Aegean tourist coastal towns of Dalaman and Mugla, and for another fire on the outskirts of Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, local media reported.

The terror group claimed responsibility in a written statement published by a social media account linked to the group on Friday.

At Mugla's Dalaman district of Karacaagac, 400 hectares of woodland were set alight. Approximately 20 helicopters, 77 pumpers and 426 firefighters struggled to stop the two-day-long fire.