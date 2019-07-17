Partitioned along religious lines in 1947, India and Pakistan became Hindu and Muslim-dominant countries respectively, resulting in the exodus of a large Hindu population from Pakistan into India, and vice versa. In the years to come, as these two countries constructed ‘national stories’, history with all its characters was also partitioned into Pakistani and Indian versions.

The complexity, contradictions and the continuity of history was neatly compartmentalised into Muslim, Hindu and Sikh history. Muslim kings such as Mahmud Ghaznvi, Babur, and Aurangzeb, who had either raided India or ruled it directly as a result of these invasions, became heroes of this new country for Muslims. Legends and tales of Muslim ‘valour’ in the face of Hindu ‘cowardice’, as represented through the stories of these kings, not just became national truths but also a source of inspiration for Pakistan, a small country with limited resources in the context of its much larger and more powerful neighbour.

For example popular legends about Mahmud Ghaznvi, an 11th-century Afghan King who invaded India several times, stating how he defeated a major Hindu confederacy of thousands of soldiers with only a few hundred armed men, became part of the national historical discourse. In 2004, a surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile in Pakistan was named Ghaznvi, in honor of this king.

This framework of extolling Muslim kings also crept into archaeology and heritage preservation. In the 1970s the populist Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ordered the renovation of the much-neglected mausoleum of Qutubuddin Aibak in Lahore. King of north India for a short period of time in the 13th Century, Aibak rose to power from the humble origins of being a slave, his story neatly fitting into the narrative of comparing the ‘democratic’ spirit of Islam with a ‘caste-ridden’ Hinduism. Interestingly the meteoric rise of Bhutto was also premised on his antagonism with India, which he often expressed in historical terms citing the ‘centuries’ old conflict between Hindus and Muslims. While this mausoleum was being renovated, a historical Hindu temple facing the mausoleum was left to its fate, its crumbling structure taken over by several residents.

On the other hand, in India the same narrative was crafted with villains becoming heroes. Using a language that became popular during the colonial era, Muslim rulers and invaders were categorised as ‘foreigners’ while Hindu kings who had opposed them came to be seen as ‘nationalists’ fighting for the sovereignty of India. Hindu rulers such as the 12th-century King Prithviraj Chauhan, who lost his empire to Muhammad of Ghor, became a national hero. There is an Indian Prithvi Missile, as opposed to the Pakistani Ghori Missile.

Similarly the character of the 17th-century Hindu King Chhatrapati Shivaji, who challenged the Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, became significant. His legacy is today appropriated by a right-winged Marathi nationalist party in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The party calls itself Shiv Sena, the army of Shivaji.