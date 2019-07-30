TÜRKİYE
'Turkey to fight terror groups with resolution'
“Counter-terror operations, Claw and Claw 2, in northern Iraq will continue until terrorists are wiped off in the region,” the council said in a statement after its meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
Counter-terror operations in nothern Iraq to continue until terrorists wiped out, says National Security Council. / AA
July 30, 2019

Turkey will continue to fight all terror groups with resolution and determination, the National Security Council said late Tuesday.

The council said Turkey is committed to creating a peace corridor in Syria with all its strength.

Turkey maintains a determined and principled stance toward the protection of its and Turkish Cypriots' rights and interests in Eastern Mediterranean under the international law and abides by its commitments and obligations under international law and expects the same sensitivity from its allies, it added.

Turkey will also monitor efforts for clarification of circumstances of an attack on a diplomat killed in Erbil, Northern Iraq, the council stated.

SOURCE:AA
