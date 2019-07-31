Turkey sent military reinforcements to its southern Sanliurfa province late on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground.

A 12-vehicle military convoy, including armoured vehicles carrying commando units and buses, arrived in the province's Ceylanpinar district as part of Turkey's recent military reinforcements along the border with Syria.

Turkey's leaders have said Ankara might launch a third counter-terror operation into Syria following two successful ones since 2016.