TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syrian border
Armoured vehicles and commando units reached border province of Sanliurfa following statements from Turkey's leaders that Ankara might launch a third counter-terror operation into Syria following two successful ones since 2016.
Turkey sends military reinforcements to Syrian border
The military convoy entered the 1st Division Border Company Command accompanied by gendarmerie forces. / AA
July 31, 2019

Turkey sent military reinforcements to its southern Sanliurfa province late on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground.

A 12-vehicle military convoy, including armoured vehicles carrying commando units and buses, arrived in the province's Ceylanpinar district as part of Turkey's recent military reinforcements along the border with Syria.

Turkey's leaders have said Ankara might launch a third counter-terror operation into Syria following two successful ones since 2016.

Recommended

The convoy entered the 1st Division Border Company Command accompanied by gendarmerie forces.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group.

In 2017, the US, which considers the PKK a terrorist group, helped change the YPG’s name to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in order to dissociate it from the PKK.

Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace